Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 19:58 Hits: 4

Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor is claiming that Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) owes his state money after law enforcement officials in Pennsylvania uncovered isolated instances of voter fraud in recent weeks."R...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/531485-pennsylvania-lieutenant-governor-says-texas-counterpart-owes-him-bounty-money-after