Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 03:32 Hits: 15

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is expected to offer a unanimous consent request on Thursday to revise language pertaining to spending on state and foreign operations in the $2.3 trillion omnibus and coron...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/531548-mccarthy-to-offer-uc-request-to-revisit-foreign-spending-in-omnibus