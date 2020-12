Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 14:59 Hits: 6

A southern Oregon resident who knowingly went to work with coronavirus symptoms is connected to two separate outbreaks in the area, county officials said.The unidentified person later tested positive for the virus,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/531425-oregon-officials-say-person-went-to-work-with-covid-19-symptoms-and