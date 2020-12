Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 17:00 Hits: 8

Senate Republicans are waiting to hear from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) about what they'll do if President Trump vetoes a massive coronavirus relief and omnibus spending package, which could set the sta...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/531454-republicans-waiting-to-see-what-trump-does-on-relief-package