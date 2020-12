Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 11:00 Hits: 2

The White House is considering changes to the budgeting process that require agencies to spell out their policy goals and show progress in achieving them, an unusual move given the imminent change in administration....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/531212-trump-eyes-unusual-move-on-government-accountability-before-biden