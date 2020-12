Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with illegally casting a ballotĀ for President Trump in the name of his deceased mother in this year's presidential election, authorities announced on Monday.Bruce Bartman faces t...

