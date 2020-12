Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 21:24 Hits: 1

Retiring Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) said Monday that she would not receive a COVID-19 vaccine until elderly Americans have been vaccinated, while blasting federal health officials for recommending first responders be prioritized over the elderly...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/531176-tulsi-gabbard-refusing-covid-19-vaccine-until-elderly-americans-get-it-blasts