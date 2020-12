Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 19:40 Hits: 1

Congress unveiled a $2.3 trillion spending package Monday just hours before its expected passage in both chambers, funding the government though the end of the fiscal year and providing relief to a coronavirus-batte...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/531164-congress-unveils-23-trillion-government-spending-and-virus-relief-package