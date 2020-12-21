Photos of the year: 2020 as seen by Caroline Brehman

Articles

On a typical week in a typical year, you can find me roaming the hallways of Congress photographing the ins and outs of daily life on Capitol Hill. However, 2020 was far from typical.

From covering the D.C. protests after the killing of George Floyd, holidays during a pandemic, to congressional races in Virginia, I have spent a large part of the past nine months outside of the Capitol grounds. I wanted my selections from this past year to reflect this and tell the story of the eventful year that was 2020.

Editor’s Note: Caroline Brehman is a D.C.-based photojournalist with CQ Roll Call. This is the start of a three-part series where our photo staff shares their most iconic images of the year 2020. Follow her on Twitter here.

JANUARY 22: Chief Justice John Roberts enters the Capitol for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)JANUARY 29: Lev Parnas, a Rudy Giuliani associate with ties to Ukraine, waits in the office of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer , D-N.Y., to pick up his ticket to attend the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)FEBRUARY 4: Speaker Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., rips up a copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address at the conclusion of his speech. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)FEBRUARY 13: A supporter makes a heart with her hands as she watches Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren , D-Mass., speak at a town hall event at Wakefield High School in Arlington, Va. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)APRIL 12: A man holds his baby as he sings during the Easter drive-in service at Glasgow Farm in Fredericksburg, Va., held outdoors due to the coronavirus outbreak on Easter Sunday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)MAY 5: Health care workers administer COVID-19 tests at the drive-thru testing facility at George Washington University. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)MAY 24: An employee at Flashback Old Time Photos wears her face mask as she waits for customers on the Ocean City Boardwalk during Memorial Day weekend. Maryland had recently lifted its stay-at-home order as it entered Phase 1 of reopening the state. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)MAY 30: The T-Mobile store near the White House is looted as protests flare up in Washington following the death of George Floyd. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)MAY 31: Police in riot gear face off with protesters near the White House following the death of George Floyd. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)JUNE 3: Philomena Wannenge holds up her fist as demonstrators outside the Capitol protest the death of George Floyd. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)JULY 28: Plebes wearing their face masks arrive for swim training at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)AUGUST 3: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, left, arrives for a meeting with Speaker Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer , D-N.Y., to continue negotiations on a coronavirus stimulus bill in the Capitol. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)AUGUST 7: Protesters hold lit signs as fireworks go off at the Washington Monument at the conclusion of President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech for the Republican National Convention in Washington. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)SEPTEMBER 8: Fourth-year student Ashley Grullon wears a face mask as she works in her dorm room as in-person classes resumed at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)SEPTEMBER 23: A man pays his respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the top of the U.S. Supreme Court steps in Washington. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)OCTOBER 15: A protester is carried away by U.S. Capitol Police after a group blocked an intersection outside the Dirksen Senate Office Building to show opposition to the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)OCTOBER 26: Protesters for and against the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett argue outside the U.S. Supreme Court. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)NOVEMBER 2: A woman walks past a mural that reads “vote” in Philadelphia the day before Election Day. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)NOVEMBER 3: Shannon Epstein, left, and Bekah Carlson react as they watch election results being shown in McPherson Square in Washington. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)NOVEMBER 14: A Trump supporter yells at counter-protesters outside of the U.S. Supreme Court during the Million MAGA March in Washington. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

