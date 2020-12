Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 December 2020

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from the U.S. Capitol overnight.The statue has stood with America's first president, George Washington, as the state of Virginia's contribution to the National...

