Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 19 December 2020 12:44 Hits: 4

A key federal agency said this week that employers can legally require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine and prevent them from entering their workplaces if they refuse.The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/530963-federal-agency-says-employers-can-require-workers-to-get-covid-19-vaccine