Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 22:23 Hits: 2

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) received a briefing Friday from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-Calif.) association with an alleged Chinese spy. McCarthy...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/530920-mccarthy-pelosi-receive-fbi-briefing-on-swalwell