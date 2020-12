Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 11:53 Hits: 1

Lawmakers are raising questions about whether the attack on the federal government widely attributed to Russia constitutes an act of war.The hacking may represent the biggest cyberattack in U.S history, and officia...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/530784-lawmakers-ask-whether-massive-hack-amounted-to-act-of-war