Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 23:27 Hits: 9

Intensive care unit (ICU) availability in Southern California has diminished to 0 percent amid the ongoing spikeĀ in COVID-19 cases.Medical facilities in Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Ber...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/530754-icu-availability-reaches-0-percent-in-southern-california-amid