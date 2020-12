Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 16:48 Hits: 2

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said she is “not ready” to be Speaker but lamented that the Democratic Party desperately needs new leadership and that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) need to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/530464-ocasio-cortez-im-not-ready-to-be-speaker-but-pelosi-and-schumer-need-to-go