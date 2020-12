Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 22:40 Hits: 3

Negotiations over a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill are running into eleventh-hour snags, threatening to push Congress into a rare weekend session.Lawmakers had ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/530566-sweeping-covid-19-spending-deal-hits-speed-bumps