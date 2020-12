Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020

A number of President Trump's neighbors in Palm Beach, Fla., are arguing that he is legally barred from taking up primary residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort after leaving the White House.In theĀ letter to Palm Beach...

