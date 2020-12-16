The Transition: Trump’s norm-busting. Let us count the ways

Articles

Among the accomplishments of President Donald Trump is a crash-course in civics that showed the public that a lot of government business and transparency happens because of good will and cooperation, not statute. In the wake of Trump’s busting so many norms about the presidency, there is discussion about what Congress can do to more clearly define presidential power in areas like releasing tax returns, congressional subpoenas and the pardon authority. CQ Roll Call Senior Writer Todd Ruger discusses how future presidents could be affected.

