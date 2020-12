Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 18:14 Hits: 6

A Trump administration official pushed for a herd immunity strategy to respond to coronavirus, writing that it is good for lower-risk people to be infected with the virus, according to emails obtained by Congress.P...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/530490-trump-official-pushed-for-herd-immunity-calling-for-low-risk-americans-to