Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 19:15 Hits: 8

Days after electors voted to make it official that Joe Biden is president-elect, and one day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) congratulated Biden on his victory, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said at a congre...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/530492-rand-paul-claims-election-in-many-ways-was-stolen-during-krebs-hearing