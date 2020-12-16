Congressional leaders near deal on Covid relief

Articles

Congressional negotiators are on the brink of a coronavirus rescue package that would include a second round of direct payments, but would likely leave out state and local funding and a liability shield, according to multiple sources involved with and briefed on talks.

The price tag of the emerging deal is nearly $900 billion, and a deal could be finalized as early as this morning, those sources said.

The direct checks will likely be far less than $1,200 per person — likely around $600 — in order to keep the cost of the bill in check. President Donald Trump has been keen on sending out checks to Americans, and has backing from liberals like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Republicans like Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). An extension of unemployment benefits is also a part of the package under negotiation.

The deal would also include large sums of funding for small businesses, vaccine distribution, education, transportation and health care.

The negotiations moved rapidly. The four congressional leaders — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — met late into the night Tuesday in the Capitol with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The negotiators are racing to notch an agreement that would ride alongside a funding bill that needs to pass by Friday.Pelosi wants a vote by the end of the week, but the situation is still moving quickly.

The two most contentious items — funding for state and local governments and a liability shield for businesses — have been left out of the agreement. The state and local funding was a priority for Pelosi, Schumer and other Democrats.

This emerging compromise does not include that pot of money as originally envisioned but Democratic negotiators say they have secured other aid to states in the bill. Republicans have vowed to fight for a liability shield and Democrats for more state and local aid next year.

Sarah Ferris contributed to this report.



