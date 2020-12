Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020

A Republican state senator in North Carolina is doubling down after making comments on social media paraphrasing a retired general who called on President Trump to invoke the rarely-used Insurrection Act and suspend civil...

