The Transition: Sorry, 2020’s political drama will be leaking into 2021

With the Electoral College certifying Joe Biden’s victory and Senate Republicans acknowledging that fact, is the presidential race finally over? Not a chance!

In this special edition of the Political Theater podcast, Katherine Tully-McManus discusses possible challenges to the congressional counting of electoral votes.

Meanwhile, Jessica Wehrman talks about Biden’s pick for Transportation secretary, a certain former Midwestern mayor whose name rhymes with something-something-edge-edge.

And finally, the president-elect headed down to Georgia on Tuesday — to stump for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Stephanie Akin talks about their Jan. 5 runoffs against Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, which will determine who controls the Senate in the 117th Congress, and how much of a headache that will be for a Biden administration’s agenda. No pressure!

