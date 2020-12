Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 00:37 Hits: 7

Longtime GOP strategist Steve Schmidt announced that he is registering as a Democrat after nearly 30 years with the Republican Party.Schmidt made the a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/530393-longtime-gop-strategist-steve-schmidt-announces-hes-registering-democrat