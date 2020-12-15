Watch: McConnell congratulates “President-elect Joe Biden” on the Senate floor

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 11:26 Hits: 1

After weeks of court challenges from President Donald Trump’s legal team, the Electoral College voted Monday to officially select Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who hadn’t acknowledged the results of the Nov. 3 election, took to the Senate floor Tuesday to congratulate Biden, his former Senate colleague.

