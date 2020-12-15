The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Will COVID-19 aid be included in the government spending package?

Lawmakers are close to releasing the text of a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending package to keep the government funded for the next year. But despite hope that COVID-19 relief might be a part of the spending package, key stumbling blocks still remain. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman discuss the state of the spending package and what stumbling blocks lay ahead for a deal on COVID-19 relief.

