Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 00:13 Hits: 1

President Trump on Friday evening signed a short-term funding bill to keep the government open for another week while lawmakers negotiate a longer-term package.The SenateĀ earlier in the day passed the bill via voice vote, just hours before the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/529917-trump-signs-one-week-funding-bill-to-avoid-shutdown