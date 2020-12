Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 23:42 Hits: 1

As the Electoral College affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 victory on Monday, Texas's electors voted on a resolution calling on four battleground states to appoint new electors to vote for President Trump af...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/530188-texas-electors-vote-to-call-on-battleground-states-to-appoint-trump