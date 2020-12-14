The Transition: Will White House officials and Congress be among the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Articles

We’re delving into why White House officials and members of Congress may be at the head of the line to get a COVID-19 vaccine. CQ Roll Call’s Niels Lesniewski has more. We’ll also explore with our Shawn Zeller what Joe Biden’s Cabinet nominees may face if the Senate doesn’t flip blue. Katherine Tully-McManus hosts this special edition of the Political Theater podcast.

