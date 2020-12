Articles

Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Rep.-elect Cori Bush (D-Mo.) calls on President-elect Joe Biden in a new op-ed to help end federal executions in the U.S. by granting clemency to all federal death row inmates.“Fifty-two. That’s how many people await execution — people who are being...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/530198-incoming-democratic-rep-cori-bush-pens-op-ed-calling-for-biden-to-help-end