Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 00:52 Hits: 7

Top Republicans are warning against President-elect Joe Biden picking former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates to helm the Department of Justice (DOJ).Yates has been floated as being on Biden's shortlist to lead...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/530199-senate-gop-warns-biden-against-picking-sally-yates-as-attorney-general