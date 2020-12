Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 17:46 Hits: 2

The nation's largest veterans organization and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday joined the growing calls for the ouster of President Donald Trump's Veterans Affairs chief.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/agcDiZOCZz0/