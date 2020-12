Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 19:30 Hits: 3

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), indicated Sunday that Democratic House leadership was open to accepting a COVID-19 relief deal with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) that doesn't include aid to state and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/530026-hoyer-says-hes-open-to-slimmed-down-covid-19-relief-bill