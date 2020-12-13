Scalise: 'Let the legal process play out'

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 16:20 Hits: 3

With the Electoral College voting Monday on the Nov. 3 presidential election, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise says the legal process must "play out" while President Donald Trump continues to try to overturn election results.

"Let the legal process play out ... if you want to restore trust by millions of people who are still very frustrated and angry about what happened, that’s why you got to have this whole system play out," the Louisiana Republican said on "Fox News Sunday."

Scalise didn't acknowledge Democrat Joe Biden as the president-elect after being asked by host Chris Wallace. His comments come after Friday's Supreme Court decision to reject a longshot bid by Texas and other Republican-led states to overturn Biden’s victory.

Asked by Wallace about whether he feels comfortable throwing out millions of votes from fellow Americans in key swing states, Scalise responded by saying "70-plus million votes are also at stake for President Trump."

"Joe Biden has been going through a transition that even President Trump supported, while he’s also following what the court allows," Scalise said. "There are legal challenges allowed."

Scalise compared Trump's legal battle to Bush v. Gore in 2000, adding "you didn’t see people ask prior to that to pass judgment before it was fully resolved."

"There will be a president sworn in Jan. 20 but let’s let this legal process play itself out," Scalise said.

Earlier, in an interview aired Sunday on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Trump made clear his challenges to the presidential election results would continue, despite Friday’s Supreme Court decision.

“No, it’s not over. We keep going. And we’re going to continue to go forward,” Trump said in the interview, taped Saturday at the Army-Navy football game at West Point, N.Y.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/12/13/house-minority-whip-scalise-legal-election-444849