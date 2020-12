Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 22:30 Hits: 8

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is splitting its $908 billion coronavirus relief proposal into two packages as it prepares to release text on Monday.The plan, confirmed by a source familiar with the talks, will inc...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/530038-bipartisan-group-splitting-up-908-billion-coronavirus-proposal