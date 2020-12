Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 17:48 Hits: 10

The initial doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine will be delivered to states beginning Monday morning, according to the head of the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/529955-states-will-receive-initial-covid-vaccine-doses-beginning-monday