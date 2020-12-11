The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Photos of the week ending Dec. 11, 2020

Congress was originally scheduled to begin winter recess next week. But it remained unclear Friday afternoon whether the Senate will pass the House’s stopgap government funding measure or resort to a partial government shutdown. So one thing appears certain — Congress will be here next week.

In the meantime, here is what the past week looked like through the lenses of CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists:

Photos of the week ending Dec. 11, 2020Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., right, and Will Shafroth, president and CEO of the National Park Foundation, tour the Jefferson Memorial after Warner was presented the Hero award for his “leadership in passing the Great American Outdoors Act” on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Dec. 11, 2020Sen.-elect Roger Marshall, R-Kan., left, speaks with Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Dec. 11, 2020Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., tries to keep his distance as he speaks with reporters in the Senate subway on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Dec. 11, 2020Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks with reporters in the Senate subway after a vote in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Dec. 11, 2020An American flag hangs upside down in the wind outside Union Station in Washington on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Dec. 11, 2020Ranking member Michael McCaul, R-Texas, places his nameplate before the start of the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Dec. 11, 2020Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., arrives in the Capitol through the Senate subway on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Dec. 11, 2020Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., arrives for a vote in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Dec. 11, 2020Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., left, votes on Democratic caucus rules in the LBJ Room in the Capitol on Wednesday. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., appears at right. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Dec. 11, 2020Rep. Pete Olson, R-Texas, wears a Santa beard mask as he walks down the House steps after the last votes of the week on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Dec. 11, 2020Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, walks to the Senate floor in the Capitol on Friday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Dec. 11, 2020Vice President-elect Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who was selected Friday as Time Magazine’s Person of the Year along with the president-elect, talks with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, as they depart the Senate floor after a vote on Friday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)
