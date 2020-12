Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 03:55 Hits: 7

The FBI announced that a cipher from the Zodiac Killer has been solved, more than half a century after the infamous killer began his reign of terror.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/529929-amateur-sleuths-crack-one-of-the-zodiac-killers-ciphers-after-51-years