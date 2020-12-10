The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

4 confirmation obstacles for Lloyd Austin, Biden’s Defense pick

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

Watch as CQ Roll Call’s John M. Donnelly breaks down some of the potential confirmation obstacles that retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin could face in January. Austin is President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for secretary of Defense.

[Biden’s Pentagon nominee faces skepticism]

The post 4 confirmation obstacles for Lloyd Austin, Biden’s Defense pick appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/12/10/4-confirmation-obstacles-for-lloyd-austin-bidens-defense-pick/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version