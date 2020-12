Articles

(Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Wearing a Santa Claus beard mask, Rep. Pete Olson, R-Texas, opted to walk down the House steps rather than use a chimney as he left the Capitol on Thursday. House members took their last votes of the week in the morning and are expected back next week as the government funding deadline looms.

