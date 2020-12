Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 18:59 Hits: 4

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday warned that the QAnon-supporting Republicans headed to Congress pose a direct threat to the institution.Addressing the recent revelation that a Chinese spy had sought to exert influence over several...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/529674-pelosi-warns-of-danger-as-republicans-supportive-of-qanon-poised-to-join