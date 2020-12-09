How progressive groups are pulling Biden’s health care team to the left

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020

Progressive groups are pushing President-elect Joe Biden to reverse a number of Trump administration health policies next year, with an emphasis on those that affect low-income, minority and LGBTQ communities.

Watch as health care reporter Sandhya Raman breaks down what Biden’s Health and Human Services secretary pick indicates for many of President Donald Trump’s health care rules.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/12/09/how-progressive-groups-are-pulling-bidens-health-care-team-to-the-left/