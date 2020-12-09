The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How progressive groups are pulling Biden’s health care team to the left

Progressive groups are pushing President-elect Joe Biden to reverse a number of Trump administration health policies next year, with an emphasis on those that affect low-income, minority and LGBTQ communities.

Watch as health care reporter Sandhya Raman breaks down what Biden’s Health and Human Services secretary pick indicates for many of President Donald Trump’s health care rules.

The post How progressive groups are pulling Biden’s health care team to the left appeared first on Roll Call.

