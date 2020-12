Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 23:40 Hits: 2

President Trump has asked Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) to present a case from his state's attorney general seeking to invalidate the election results of several key battleground states before the Supreme Court should it decide...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/529559-trump-asks-cruz-to-argue-texas-case