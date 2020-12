Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 16:10 Hits: 0

Journalist Megyn Kelly jabbed at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) over her Twitter battles with GOP lawmakers and what she described as "false claims of victimhood.""You've got the AOC wing of the party versu...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/529420-megyn-kelly-mocks-ocasio-cortez-for-willingness-to-play-the-victim-a-lot