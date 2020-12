Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 22:20 Hits: 0

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) predicted on Tuesday that President Trump would step down from office and then have Vice President Pence preemptively pardon him."He can preemptively p...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/529339-new-york-attorney-general-predicts-trump-will-step-down-allow-pence