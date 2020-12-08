Photo of the day: Gardner tour

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 15:34 Hits: 0

(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., walks through the Capitol Rotunda while giving a tour to his family on Tuesday morning. He later delivered his farewell address in the Senate chamber.

Gardner was defeated during the 2020 election by former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (who declared his candidacy after a failed Democratic presidential bid). Gardner’s seat was one of two, so far, that Republican senators lost to Democratic opponents.

