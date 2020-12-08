The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden finds you can’t please all the people all the time

The incoming Biden administration is continuing to come into focus. The president-elect’s nomination of retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to be Defense secretary, who would be the first Black man to head the Pentagon, means Joe Biden passed over a woman long considered a frontrunner for the job: Michelle Flournoy.

And as a recently retired officer, Austin requires a waiver from the House and Senate, which brings up considerations of civilian control of the military. CQ Roll Call senior staff writer John Donnelly discusses the nomination.

