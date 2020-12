Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 02:32 Hits: 8

President Trump on Tuesday tapped former aide Kellyanne Conway and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to government jobs in the final days of his administration.The White House said in a press release that Conway...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/529377-trump-taps-conway-chao-to-government-posts-in-waning-days-of