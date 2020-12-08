McConnell drops his Covid 'red line,' asks Democrats to drop theirs

Articles

Tuesday, 08 December 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) suggested Tuesday that the best way to reach a deal on coronavirus relief in the lame duck is to drop discussions over state and local aid and liability provisions, as Congress remains deadlocked over those two issues.

"We cannot leave without a Covid package," McConnell said. “I have a suggestion to make, which is that the two most contentious items be set aside.”

McConnell has long called a liability shield his "red line," while Democrats have rejected his legislation that hasn't included state and local assistance.

McConnell's remarks come as a bipartisan group of lawmakers is seeking to finalize language for a $908 billion coronavirus relief package. The group is expected to begin releasing summaries of the legislation Tuesday.

Both McConnell and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have said that coronavirus relief should be included in legislation to fund the government.

