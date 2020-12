Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 19:30 Hits: 6

A federal judge on Tuesday agreed to dismiss the case against Michael Flynn following President Trump's pardon of his former national security adviser, but in a parting shot at the administration said that the grant of cl...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/529291-judge-says-flynns-pardon-doesnt-make-him-innocent-formally-dismisses